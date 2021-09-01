Advertisement

Vt. schools prep for remote learning options

Remote learning returns as school grapple with covid cases.
Remote learning returns as school grapple with covid cases.(WBTV File)
By Kevin Gaiss
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 4:14 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The school year has just started, but Vermont students are already being sent home to quarantine following positive coronavirus cases.

The Slate Valley Unified School district kicks off their school year Wednesday and 20 students and staff members are already in quarantine.

So how will students be learning from home?

Channel 3 This Morning’s Kevin Gaiss is live with how things change if it’s only a handful of students vs. a whole classroom.

