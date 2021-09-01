Will lawmakers return to Statehouse in January?

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont’s legislative session is still five months away, but state lawmakers are already grappling with how to meet safely amidst viral uncertainty.

Vermont’s Capitol building is one of the smallest in America. Lawmakers, lobbyists, and journalists pack the halls and squeeze into cramped committee rooms to craft public policy and budget decisions. But the coronavirus drove lawmakers online for a year-and-a-half.

Earlier this summer, when the pandemic was beginning to wane, they made plans to return to the Statehouse for the next session in January, but the delta variant may put the kibosh on those plans. “Our decisions of opening the Statehouse and bringing legislators back -- and what that will look like -- is very fluid,” said Rep. Alice Emmons, D-Springfield, who chairs the Capitol Complex Security Advisory Committee.

As of now, vaccination and masking at the Statehouse will be recommended, not required. Lawmakers are also shifting around meeting spaces and investing $900,000 in live streaming technology.

Statehouse regulars say they’re prepared for another remote session. “We have that information now and can connect them to their legislators in that process moving forward,” said Paul Burns, the executive director of the Vermont Public Interest Research Group. He says his staff collected data on public policy over the summer and is now prepared to work with lawmakers in person or online. “Whether the Legislature is meeting in person in the Statehouse or if they, unfortunately, have to meet remotely again, I think we can be assured that citizens are recognized in ways that they haven’t before.”

Rep. Emmons says the legislative session’s format depends on case counts in January. “We need to balance what is really happening with the pandemic with the safety of our colleagues and the safety of everyone who accesses state government in Vermont,” she said.

Her committee’s recommendations will be voted on this fall.

Related Stories:

Vermont Statehouse entryway undergoing face-lift

Vermont Statehouse to reopen its doors Tuesday

Vt. lawmakers say remote access sessions are here to stay

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.