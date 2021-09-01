BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Cloudy skies will continue into Thursday as the remnants of Hurricane Ida pass mainly to the south. A Flood Watch remains in effect through Thursday morning for Bennington and Windham counties for the potential of 1 to 2 inches of rain. Rain amounts will drop off quickly farther north with less than half an inch possible through central Vermont. Any lingering showers will taper off on Thursday morning.

Clouds will begin to clear out on Thursday, but temperatures will be feeling a bit more like Fall. We’ll likely see some breaks in the clouds through the afternoon and evening, but high temperatures will only manage the mid to upper 60s. Similar temperatures will continue into Friday with a mix of sun and clouds, with just the chance of a passing shower.

Heading into Labor Day, Saturday is looking like the best day of the weekend. Skies will be partly to mostly sunny with highs getting into the low 70s. A few weak weather systems will pass through for the second half of the weekend. Look for the chance of showers on Sunday afternoon, and again on Monday afternoon with highs getting into the mid 70s.

Our weather will remain a bit unsettled heading into most of next week. We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds through mid week with the chance of showers through Wednesday. Highs will be in the low to mid 70s.

