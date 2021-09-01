BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Clouds will increase today, with the remnants of Ida clipping our southern areas with rain. Light rain will begin this afternoon in southern portions of the region, and possibly be heavy at times tonight in Bennington and Windham counties. Rainfall of 1 to 3 inches is possible in those counties, with flooding not out of the question. The amounts will drop off sharply as you head northward. In fact, northern parts of the region near the Canadian border may get no rain at all. Any rain will move out Thursday morning, then a trough will bring mostly cloudy skies and a few sprinkles.

Friday will be a so-so day, with mostly cloudy skies and highs only in the 60s. For the Labor Day Weekend, the best day by far will be Saturday. It will be mostly sunny with highs in the low to mid 70s. Unfortunately, showers will move in Sunday. Labor Day and Tuesday will have at least some sunshine, but also the chance for showers.

