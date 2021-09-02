Burlington pharmacy closed by fire reopens a year later

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington’s Lakeside Pharmacy has reopened after it was forced to close following a fire last year.

The building at the corner of South Union and Pearl streets was damaged by fire in July 2020.

Owner Kyle Maxwell bought the place in 2018 and says the fire changed his life but it was important for him to offer a locally owned place for the community to get medications and more.

The pharmacy can ship drugs across Vermont and also has a brand new pill packing machine.

They are still waiting for their shelving to come in but they’re now open for business.

“This is my dream, owning my own place has been a dream of mine for a while. I bought Lakeside in 2018 and my dream isn’t over yet,” Maxwell said.

The pharmacy’s neighbor in the building, Pearl Street Pipe and Beverage and the 802 Spirits Liquor Store reopened in June.

Related Story:

Crews respond to early morning fire at Burlington liquor store

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.