Advertisement

Burlington pharmacy closed by fire reopens a year later

Lakeside Pharmacy in Burlington.
Lakeside Pharmacy in Burlington.(WCAX)
By Katharine Huntley
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 3:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington’s Lakeside Pharmacy has reopened after it was forced to close following a fire last year.

The building at the corner of South Union and Pearl streets was damaged by fire in July 2020.

Owner Kyle Maxwell bought the place in 2018 and says the fire changed his life but it was important for him to offer a locally owned place for the community to get medications and more.

The pharmacy can ship drugs across Vermont and also has a brand new pill packing machine.

They are still waiting for their shelving to come in but they’re now open for business.

“This is my dream, owning my own place has been a dream of mine for a while. I bought Lakeside in 2018 and my dream isn’t over yet,” Maxwell said.

The pharmacy’s neighbor in the building, Pearl Street Pipe and Beverage and the 802 Spirits Liquor Store reopened in June.

Related Story:

Crews respond to early morning fire at Burlington liquor store

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Matthew Kaigle
Police search for Burlington man with violent criminal history
I-89 line painting crew member injured in crash
File photo
Vermont schools prep for remote learning options
The UVM Medical Center/File
Vermont to investigate wait times for medical appointments
Scott Kastner
Registered sex offender arrested following week on the run

Latest News

qq
Quebec businesses now require proof of vaccination
The Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe now requires that masks be worn indoors.
St. Regis Mohawks now require indoor masking
State and local officials visit site of future affordable housing in Morristown Thursday.
Morristown affordable housing viewed as template for statewide efforts
Windham Northeast superintendent, assistant superintendent quit over COVID cash