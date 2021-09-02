Colchester schools add mental health to lesson plan

COLCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - Students are back inside Vermont school buildings, but the uncertainty of the school year is causing stress.

Senior Jayden Boyde last walked the halls at Colchester High school a normal student in March of his sophomore year. He says being back this year is bittersweet.

“Coming back to school has really eased a lot of people’s mental health and emptiness feeling, but I do think it increased a lot of anxiety,” said Boyde.

Uncertainty lingers in the halls with students, as they get used to being with 700 kids again, masks and becoming a close contact.

“The anxiety around school isn’t that bad, but the social anxiety is a huge part of it now,” said Boyde.

Sophomore Sydney Felitz says she’s optimistic, but stressed. But she also says it’s better to be in school than isolated at home.

She wants people to know students are pushing forward.

“Just that we are all trying our best,” said Felitz. “Things might take a little longer than they did in previous years, but we are all just trying to make the year as normal and as regular as we can.”

Jeremiah Dickerson, a childhood and adolescent psychiatrist at the University of Vermont Medical Center, says it’s important to notice how students are doing.

“Teachers, parents, to validate and honor what kids are experiencing and what they are feeling,” said Dickerson.

Dickerson says uncertainty feeds anxiety.

He says to stop it: leave the door to conversation open, focus on positives, watch for changes in baseline behavior and take care of yourself so you can help others.

“Talk about our own anxieties and worry within reason, it allows so space for our kids to talk about their own emotion and thoughts within their day to day.,” said Dickerson.

He also says its crucial to find a balance between covid concern and overload of information - and there is a tipping point.

“Getting angry and getting frustrated, I think that’s when we need to take a step back,” said Dickerson.

Right now, the counseling team leaders at Colchester High School, Bob Hall, says the adrenaline of back-to-school is still high, which is easing some anxiety.

But it’s a big change. Hall recommends a good sleep schedule, sticking to a daily routine and staying organized.

Additionally, Hall says they’ve prepped teachers to notice the mental health of their students.

“The social-emotional part is enormous,” said Hall. “We had a national speaker come in, an educator who specializes in social-emotional work with students and we did a district-wide in-service with them, and we have talked about it in all of our in-service. We’re focusing on social-emotional all year. We are expanding the number of advisory periods, bringing students in together for a number of extra advisories just to continue building the community.”

There have already been a handful of positive covid-19 cases in the Colchester School District so far.

