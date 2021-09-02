Dartmouth-Hitchcock working on staff shortage solutions

LEBANON, N.H. (AP) - The Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center says just like other health care providers, it, too, is experiencing staff shortages during the coronavirus pandemic that range from nursing positions to food service workers.

Dartmouth-Hitchcock said Wednesday it organized a “Managing and Staffing to Capacity” task force to identify solutions to the shortage, especially in the inpatient units and other care areas at its flagship hospital in Lebanon.

The hospital also began planning for the reallocation of resources and staff. Earlier this year, it increased the starting rate for newly licensed nurses to $30 per hour and made wage adjustments for experienced clinical nurses and nurse supervisors. It plans to provide a 2% wage increase for other staff beginning in October.

Joni Menard, the task force leader, said, “The overall situation continues to be challenging as clinical demand increases and the supply of traveling staff is depleted across the nation.”

