Flooding briefly closes Burlington roadway

By Kevin Gaiss
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 8:11 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A popular Burlington roadway is back open after flooding caused it to close briefly Thursday morning.

In video obtained by WCAX, it appears a car hit a hydrant on Colchester Avenue. The flooding could be seen on the roadway.

We are still waiting to hear from police on what exactly caused the crash, but we’ll keep you updated when we learn more.

