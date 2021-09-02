Advertisement

Foodies gather in Stowe this weekend for ‘A Taste of New England’

By Elissa Borden
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 5:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
STOWE, Vt. (WCAX) - Purveyors of fine food and world-class wines and spirits are descending on the Stowe area for this weekend’s “A Taste of New England” event.

The three-day event kicks off Friday and features meals prepared by five renowned chefs from the New England region, along with music, meal, and wine tastings.

Though it costs a pretty penny to attend, guests will get to sample the finest ingredients Vermont has to offer.

Elissa Borden spoke with Kendal Daiger, director of marketing for Spruce Peak, about what’s on the menu.

Attendees at the event on Sunday will also get to sample sweets from Lake Champlain Chocolates, with proceeds going to benefit local waterways.

The company is introducing a new line of fair trade, dark chocolate bars called Restorative Moments that come in six flavors. Ten percent of their net profits go to the Intervale Center’s Conservation Nursery.

“It really rang true to us and we thought okay, how can we get more involved? And so this is really helping to protect the integrity of our waterways, which as the namesake of Lake Champlain, we want to keep our lake healthy, and so this is one way that we’re supporting that effort,” said the company’s Meghan Fitzpatrick.

They’ll be sampling their new line of chocolate bars this Sunday from 12 to 4 at Spruce Peak lodge in Stowe.

