Midd Football looks to keep improving

MIDDLEBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - The Middlebury Football team ended its 2019 campaign perfect, becoming the first NESCAC team to ever finish 9-0. The Panthers were hoping to build on the momentum from that perfect season in 2020, but COVID wiped out that plan.

Without the opportunity to play their season seasons, many of the key players in the Class of 2021 sat out a semester last school year to maintain their eligibility as the NESCAC does not allow graduate students to play sports.

With the leadership group in tact, Midd is excited to bring the new players into the fold, and then get to work on defending their crown one game at a time.

“Obviously our success in 2019 was wonderful,” said Jack Pistorius, the 2019 NESCAC Defensive Player of the Year. “That was a terrific year, but Coach Mandigo, our defensive guy has got this saying “Kaizen,” and that’s continuous improvement. So you know, we really haven’t reached our peak I don’t think, especially with all the guys that we’ve got coming back. I really think there’s a lot of room for improvement and this year could be much better than 2019.”

“There’s a bunch of room for growth and we know we’re not playing our best football ever,” added Will Jernigan, a senior quarterback and the 2019 NESCAC Offensive Player of the Year. “We can always get better so it’s that 1-0 mindset and just climbing from that 9-0 season in terms of performance is the goal.”

The Panthers still have some time to work out the kinks: Midd doesn’t open its season until September 18th at Williams.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.