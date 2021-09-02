Advertisement

Millions of dollars aimed to for Vt. border crossings, new facility in Highgate

By Calvin Cutler
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 1:03 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont’s ports of entry will get a big investment if the infrastructure bill makes it over the finish line.

The bill would funnel $285 million to five border crossings and $175 million for a new facility in Highgate. Alburgh, Beebe Plain, Norton and Route 139 in Richford are all getting a boost too.

The proposed investments would improve traffic flows across the border and will convert facilities to green energy. Federal leaders say the 835 corridor is also opening soon in Canada and our borders need to be prepared for an influx of traffic.

Robin Carnahan, the US General Services Administration Administrator says, “these are mission critical facilities, we need to make sure they are efficient and secure and functional for the teams that are here.”

Federal leaders say the infrastructure bill would earmark $3 billion dollars for border crossings and will create 2 million jobs. It’s not clear how many would be created in Vermont.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I-89 line painting crew member injured in crash
File photo
Vermont schools prep for remote learning options
Another truck got stuck on the Notch Road Tuesday.
Another stuck truck closes Notch Road
Students at the Northern Vermont University campus at Johnson will be going fully remote...
NVU-Johnson goes fully remote
Police investigating Adirondack drowning

Latest News

Colchester man arrested after week on the run
Police arrest registered sex offender, evading police for over a week
Man steals credit card and makes purchases
Police try to ID man using stolen credit card
Man steals credit card and makes purchases
Man steals credit card and purchases thousands of dollars worth of merchandise
Matthew Kaigle, 33, of Burlington
Police search for Burlington man with violent criminal history