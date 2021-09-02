Millions of dollars aimed to for Vt. border crossings, new facility in Highgate

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont’s ports of entry will get a big investment if the infrastructure bill makes it over the finish line.

The bill would funnel $285 million to five border crossings and $175 million for a new facility in Highgate. Alburgh, Beebe Plain, Norton and Route 139 in Richford are all getting a boost too.

The proposed investments would improve traffic flows across the border and will convert facilities to green energy. Federal leaders say the 835 corridor is also opening soon in Canada and our borders need to be prepared for an influx of traffic.

Robin Carnahan, the US General Services Administration Administrator says, “these are mission critical facilities, we need to make sure they are efficient and secure and functional for the teams that are here.”

Federal leaders say the infrastructure bill would earmark $3 billion dollars for border crossings and will create 2 million jobs. It’s not clear how many would be created in Vermont.

