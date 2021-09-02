North Country county sees second COVID death just this week

ESSEX COUNTY, N.Y. (WCAX) - In Essex County, New York, the health department is reporting its second COVID-19 death just this week.

This latest death was a resident at the Elderwood Lake Placid nursing home. They were fully vaccinated.

The first death was an Essex County resident who passed away at home from COVID.

This brings the county’s death toll to 30.

“Past experience tells us that COVID-19 is especially hard on older adults in congregate settings,” said Linda Beers, Director of Public Health for Essex County, in a statement. “As we age, our immune response is not always as robust after vaccination. Immunized older adults remain at higher risk for serious illness and death if they are infected with Sars-CoV-2; however, vaccines continue to be extremely effective at preventing hospitalizations and death, even with the Delta variant”.

