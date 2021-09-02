Advertisement

Plattsburgh homeowner rescued from his deck

By WCAX News Team
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 5:43 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - A Plattsburgh homeowner gets trapped by his own deck.

The South Plattsburgh Fire Department posted photos of the rescue on Facebook.

Firefighters say they headed out to Deepdale Road Wednesday and found a 10-foot high deck had separated from the home, tilted on an angle, sending the deck furniture sliding toward the house.

That trapped the homeowner, but crews say he wasn’t hurt.

Firefighters say they cut a section of railing, took down the furniture and rescued the man.

