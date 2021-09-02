Advertisement

Police arrest registered sex offender, evading police for over a week

By WCAX News Team
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 12:54 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A registered Colchester sex offender has been arrested after being on the run for more than a week.

38 year-old Scott Kastner fled from Police at the UVM Medical Center last Tuesday, following a traffic stop on Route 7 in Milton.

US Marshals and the Burlington Police Department worked together to take Kastner into custody.

Related Stories:

Colchester man on the run after fleeing from police

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I-89 line painting crew member injured in crash
File photo
Vermont schools prep for remote learning options
Another truck got stuck on the Notch Road Tuesday.
Another stuck truck closes Notch Road
Students at the Northern Vermont University campus at Johnson will be going fully remote...
NVU-Johnson goes fully remote
Police investigating Adirondack drowning

Latest News

Millions of dollars aimed for Vermont infrastructure
Millions of dollars aimed to for Vt. border crossings, new facility in Highgate
Man steals credit card and makes purchases
Police try to ID man using stolen credit card
Man steals credit card and makes purchases
Man steals credit card and purchases thousands of dollars worth of merchandise
Matthew Kaigle, 33, of Burlington
Police search for Burlington man with violent criminal history