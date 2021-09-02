Police arrest registered sex offender, evading police for over a week
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 12:54 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A registered Colchester sex offender has been arrested after being on the run for more than a week.
38 year-old Scott Kastner fled from Police at the UVM Medical Center last Tuesday, following a traffic stop on Route 7 in Milton.
US Marshals and the Burlington Police Department worked together to take Kastner into custody.
