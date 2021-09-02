Police arrest registered sex offender, evading police for over a week

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A registered Colchester sex offender has been arrested after being on the run for more than a week.

38 year-old Scott Kastner fled from Police at the UVM Medical Center last Tuesday, following a traffic stop on Route 7 in Milton.

US Marshals and the Burlington Police Department worked together to take Kastner into custody.

Related Stories:

Colchester man on the run after fleeing from police

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.