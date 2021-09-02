Police: cash stolen from Garda truck outside the mall

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - South Burlington Police are looking for a 27-year-old man who reportedly stole from a Garda truck.

Police say on Tuesday, Marlon Taylor Jr. stole cash from a Garda truck that was parked outside of the University Mall. They say it happened around 11 a.m.

It’s unclear how much cash he reportedly stole.

A warrant for his arrest has been issued and his bail is set at $40,000.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.