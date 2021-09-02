Police search for Burlington man with violent criminal history

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Burlington man, who Burlington Police describe as “erratic” and “violent” is on the run, Wednesday.

Police are looking for 33 year-old, Matthew Kaigle, who is accused of assaulting a construction worker and evading police.

Police say just after 1:30, Kaigle was traveling down Flynn Avenue near City Market when he got stuck in construction traffic. Police say, Kaigle yelled at the flaggers, got out of his truck and slapped one of them. Another worker, who witnessed this, tried to help and intervene, but nearly got punched.

Officers say Kaigle then pulled out a hunting knife and threatened to use it. He didn’t, but instead jumped back into his white Chevy truck and drove off.

Police say, officers caught up with Kaigle near North and Rose Street, pulled him over, but he refused to cooperate and took off.

Police say they didn’t pursue him because of his unpredictable violent history.

Burlington PD says Kaigle has had at least 54 law enforcement encounters since January 2021.

If you seen him, call Police.

