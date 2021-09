HUNTINGTON Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police are looking for a man who is seen making purchases on a stolen credit card.

Police say the transactions happened at the Camel’s Hump trail head in Huntington on August 22nd.

Police say thousands of dollars worth of purchases were made.

Anyone with information on this man’s identity is asked to call police.

