Quebec businesses now require proof of vaccination

By WCAX News Team
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 6:13 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MONTREAL (WCAX) - If you’re planning to head north of the border, new rules are now in place in light of the pandemic.

People will have to prove they are fully vaccinated before getting inside some businesses in Quebec.

Restaurants, gyms and theaters are among the businesses where people will need to show proof of vaccination. That proof is through a QR Code, issued by the government.

People who don’t have a smartphone can get a printed version.

There are no penalties until the middle of the month. But after that, individuals and businesses could face steep fines for non-compliance.

