Reporter’s Notebook: Exploring contrasts at the Champlain Valley Fair

ESSEX JUNCTION, Vt. (WCAX) - From a ride with big thrills to some with a little chill, the Champlain Valley Fair is a showcase of life’s contrasts that all fit together.

Ike Bendavid went out to explore those contrasts. Watch the video above.

ARTS AND CRAFTS GALORE

Among the food and games at the fair, there are also local arts and crafts.

If you want to step away from the thrills you can visit the Blue Pavilion to explore all things arts and crafts. Dozens of Vermonters have submitted their work. Ike Bendavid spoke with one of them.

CHARITIES SAY CHAMPLAIN VALLEY FAIR CRITICAL TO FUNDRAISING

Volunteer groups and nonprofits use the Champlain Valley Fair to raise funds and awareness for their programs or services, but like many things in 2020, they didn’t get that chance last year.

Groups like the Essex Rotary Club and Essex Lions Club have booths selling food at the fair this week. They are run by volunteers and raise money for charity to help their local communities. Volunteers we spoke to said it’s good to be back making a difference.

“Everything. Everything we are able to raise money to meet the needs of the community, but also it brings the community of the Lions back together,” said the group’s Ken Emery.

“We had to dip into our reserves, so the money that we made the past to be able to get back to the community, so we are extremely excited to be back here,” said Kaitlyn Raymond with the Rotary of Essex

Both groups say they dipped into their reserves or had to cut back on their giving last year.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.