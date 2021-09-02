Advertisement

Rutland committee to release investigation into validity of ‘Raiders’ name change

By Olivia Lyons
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 6:06 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - A committee tasked with revisiting the decision to ditch the Rutland High School’s “Raiders” team name is poised to offer their recommendation Thursday night.

Last fall, the school board voted to retire the name and arrowhead logo. In February, the board approved the “Ravens” as the new name and it was voted on by students.

But since then, a vocal group of new board members who opposed the decision has been pushing to bring back the old name, questioning if board policies and procedures were violated during the October 2020 vote.

The ad hoc committee making the determination Thursday night is basing their decision, in part, on a report released earlier this month by an independent attorney hired by the district that determined the school followed correct procedures.

Rutland City School District Superintendent Bill Olsen says he hopes they can move forward. “It’s a challenging question and they are just trying to work through it in a rational way. I applaud them for being very good about trying to do this thoughtfully,” he said.

The final committee recommendations will be presented to the full board on September 28th.

