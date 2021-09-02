St. Regis Mohawks now require indoor masking

ST. REGIS MOHAWK RESERVATION (WCAX) - The Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe is now requiring that masks be worn indoors.

The tribe sent out a notice Thursday saying masks are now required in all public indoor places within the tribe’s jurisdiction, including local businesses and workplaces.

As daily case counts climb, the reservation is reporting a slight increase in the vaccination rate, up to 47.8%. More than half of eligible people there remain unvaccinated.

