St. Regis Mohawks now require indoor masking

The Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe now requires that masks be worn indoors.
The Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe now requires that masks be worn indoors.(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 4:41 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
ST. REGIS MOHAWK RESERVATION (WCAX) - The Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe is now requiring that masks be worn indoors.

The tribe sent out a notice Thursday saying masks are now required in all public indoor places within the tribe’s jurisdiction, including local businesses and workplaces.

As daily case counts climb, the reservation is reporting a slight increase in the vaccination rate, up to 47.8%. More than half of eligible people there remain unvaccinated.

