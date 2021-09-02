Advertisement

Windham Northeast superintendent, assistant superintendent quit over COVID cash

(WRDW)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 3:34 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
WESTMINSTER, Vt. (WCAX) - An Upper Valley school district is in total upheaval after both the superintendent and assistant superintendent quit.

The Windham Northeast Supervisory Union has schools in Bellows Falls, Grafton, Saxtons River and Westminster.

The district tells WCAX News that superintendent Christopher Pratt and assistant superintendent Lynn Carey both submitted their resignations.

The Brattleboro Reformer reports that it’s over a dispute with the school board on spending federal COVID cash.

Students in Windham Northeast return to school next Tuesday.

The Reformer reports Pratt and Carey are leaving in one month.

