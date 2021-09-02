Advertisement

Your MAX Advantage Forecast

By Dave Busch
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 7:17 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The remnants of Hurricane Ida brought 1 to 3 inches of rain in Southern Vermont, with no rain at all in northern areas. We’ll have some sunshine for a while, then clouds will start to fill back in again during the afternoon, with a few sprinkles possible. This is due to an upper-level low that’s nearby. Highs today will be on the cool side...in the 60s. Friday will continue with mostly cloudy skies. A few showers are possible, along with cool temperatures.

For the Labor Day Weekend, Saturday will be the best day by far. Expect mostly sunny skies, with highs in the low to mid 70s. Unfortunately our luck runs out Sunday, as showers are likely especially during the afternoon. Some sunshine is expected Labor Day, but the chance for showers will continue. Tuesday is looking fair, then more showers are expected Wednesday.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

