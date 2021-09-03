Advertisement

2 NY Assembly members test positive for COVID-19 following special session

File
File(Source: AP Photo/Hans Pennink)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 1:47 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - Two members of New York’s state Assembly have tested positive for COVID-19 days after lawmakers gathered for a special legislative session.

Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie said Friday that Assemblymembers Charles Fall and Inez Dickens had tested positive for COVID-19. Heastie says both Fall and Dickens were vaccinated and are quarantining. He says the Assembly is reaching out to other members and staff who may have been in contact with Fall and Dickens during Wednesday’s session in Albany.

Heastie himself said March 23 that he had tested positive for COVID-19, and said he had “extremely mild symptoms.” 

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Matthew Kaigle
Police search for Burlington man with violent criminal history
Marlon Taylor Jr.
Police search for suspect in theft from armored truck
Scott Kastner
Registered sex offender arrested following week on the run
Canaan Memorial High School
One Vermont school district forgoes mandatory masks
Erika Seyfried.
Police: Westminster drowning ruled accidental

Latest News

This weeks Pets with potential are a pair of male rats named Bean and Peanut.
Pets with Potential: Meet Bean & Peanut
Report: Vt. all-payer model reduced hospital stays, saved money
File photo
5 arrested in Claremont drug sweep
Chase Miller
Claremont Drug Bust