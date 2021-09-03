2 tractor-trailers collide in Bethlehem
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 10:35 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
BETHLEHEM, N.H. (AP) - New Hampshire State Police say two tractor-trailers collided head-on in Bethlehem.
WMUR-TV reports the crash happened just before 12:30 a.m. Friday, and it had closed a section of Route 3.
Further information was not immediately available.
