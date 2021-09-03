Advertisement

2 tractor-trailers collide in Bethlehem

(MGN)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 10:35 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BETHLEHEM, N.H. (AP) - New Hampshire State Police say two tractor-trailers collided head-on in Bethlehem.  

WMUR-TV reports the crash happened just before 12:30 a.m. Friday, and it had closed a section of Route 3.

Further information was not immediately available. 

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Matthew Kaigle
Police search for Burlington man with violent criminal history
Marlon Taylor Jr.
Police search for suspect in theft from armored truck
Scott Kastner
Registered sex offender arrested following week on the run
File photo
Windham Northeast superintendent, assistant superintendent quit over COVID cash
Courtesy: Wayne Savage.
Flooding briefly closes Burlington roadway

Latest News

Theodore Luckey
Man now faces 1st-degree murder charge in NH hotel deaths
Canaan Memorial High School
One Vermont school district forgoes mandatory masks
Garlic festival returns to Bennington this weekend
Garlic Town USA to stink up Bennington!
Nearly every student in Vermont needs to bring their mask to school, but there is one district...
One Vt. school district forgoes mandatory masks