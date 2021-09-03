Advertisement

5 arrested in Claremont drug sweep

By WCAX News Team
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 1:03 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLAREMONT, N.H. (WCAX) - Police in Claremont say five people face charges of selling drugs and that more arrests are expected.

Authorities say the four-month investigation centered on illegal narcotic sales in the Claremont area. It resulted in the arrests on Thursday of Jamie Huntley, 36, of Brandon, Vt., along with Claremont residents Mindi Thurston, 36, Thomas Sewall, 46, Heather Dow, 32, and Chase Miller, 29.

All the suspects, with the exception of Sewall, were scheduled to appear at the Sullivan County House of Corrections Friday.

