BBB lays out tips on navigating vaccine requirements

By Dom Amato
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 6:32 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - More and more businesses -- especially bars, restaurants and concert venues in our region are requiring proof of vaccination to get inside. That could leave many business owners wondering how to navigate this phase of the pandemic.

The Better Business Bureau laid out a couple of tips in developing and implementing a plan.

It includes first, coming up with your rules and thinking about how you will verify a customers vaccination status.

They also suggesting discussing the move with legal counsel and clearly communicating your policies with both consumers and your employees.

“Communication is key to make sure that your employees are all saying the same thing, expecting the same thing and know how to deal with combative, potentially combative customers that don’t want to abide by this,” said Paula Fleming with the BBB.

Some may even present a fake vaccination card which could be hard to spot.

Some signs to look out for include spelling mistakes, ensuring the dates align with then the vaccine got the emergency use authorization, and fully printed vaccine cards since most providers filled out the information by hand.

