Burlington businesses look to finish strong summer season

File photo
File photo(WCAX)
By Katharine Huntley
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 5:01 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Shoppers and visitors are heading to Vermont this weekend for the Labor Day weekend -- the last gasp of summer. Katharine Huntley checked in with Church Street businesses to see how the summer stacked up.

Despite the resurgence of the coronavirus in recent weeks, we found businesses rejoicing to see people once again back in downtown Burlington. They are also gearing up for the leaf peepers in the coming weeks.

“It’s been kind of like trying to drink through a firehose essentially,” said Sarah Beal, the co-founder of Common Deer. The store was closed for in-person shopping until around Mother’s Day and Beal says it’s been so nice seeing people back in the space. “That visceral experience of actually touching something and interacting with another human, whether it’s at your coffee shop or a retail store -- you can’t trade that for anything.”

But like so many other businesses, they are dealing with staffing issues over the summer. Beal decided to close the store for Labor Day to give staff and owners a break after the busy season. “Not only are we dealing with a surge of tourist traffic and interest in supporting our local businesses, but we are also mirroring that with a labor shortage, so we are trying to find that really good balance,” she said.

Other businesses have also been feeling the rush of tourist and local traffic after the dismal 2020 season. “We’ve heard from folks it’s been a really good summer. Retail sales have been pretty strong, the hotels have been fairly full, if not full, so we are hoping to cap off a really good summer down here, encourage folks to come down to the marketplace, come downtown, and shop. And just looking to finish off the summer strong,” said Colin Hilliard with the Burlington Business Association.

