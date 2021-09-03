Car buyers facing rock-bottom inventory at many dealerships

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - If you’ve been out car shopping recently, you’ve probably noticed there’s not much to choose from on the lot. Many car dealerships around the region continue to face major inventory problems that began at the start of the pandemic.

“The pandemic has taught us all to really expect the unexpected,” said John Dabrul with The Automaster in Shelburne. “We’ve gone from having absolutely no waiting period, to some of my models are out months. Some of the European cars with different supply chains and stuff like that -- those are going to take a lot longer to come in.”

The same is true up the road at Burlington Mitsubishi. “We typically would have a very large selection of all models and colors to choose from. So, a consumer might not be able to see the exact color that they’re looking for or equipment,” said the dealership’s Tim Bedard.

What’s plaguing the dealerships is what’s not happening on the production line. The industry has been suffering for months from a global chip shortage. This week, General Motors and Ford announced they are shutting down production at some North American plants. And Toyota is cutting production by 40%.

But while supply is down, demand is higher than last year, which is why there are so fewer vehicles on the lot.

“There’s always some apprehension for what the lack of cars may do for us, but we’re prepared for it, we’ll figure it out,” Dabrul said.

According to data from the Vermont Automobile Dealers Association, from 2016 through 2019, sales were steady at between 43,000 to 46,000 sold per year. But in 2020, sales dropped 17-percent, to 37,000. Sales roared back this summer -- a couple thousand more than pre-pandemic levels -- but the pickings are still slim.

Greg Carpenter signed a lease on a new vehicle at The Automaster but says the process took time. “We knew that there was going to be a potential wait and we did get a hold of them ahead of time and try to put in a request to see if we could get something a few months ago,” he said.

“More vehicles are pre-sold, going back to the times when you might order a vehicle to your liking -- we’ve kind of gone back to that. So, it actually brought an element back to the business that was fun again,” Bedard said.

He says near empty lots could be a thing of the past come the fall. As for The Automaster, they say the shortages could last through the winter months.

