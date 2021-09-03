Advertisement

Caterpillars take over Montpelier nature center this weekend

By Cat Viglienzoni
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 5:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - A traveling exhibit featuring the incredible lives of caterpillars runs through the weekend at the North Branch Nature Center in Montpelier.

The Caterpillar Lab has been called a traveling caterpillar circus, research lab, photo studio, and classroom all rolled into one. The weeklong residency includes events for all ages.

Cat Vigleinzoni spoke with the center’s Sean Beckett to meet some native caterpillars and find out what’s happening this weekend.

