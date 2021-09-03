Champlain Valley Fair honors service members

ESSEX JUNCTION, Vt. (WCAX) - The Champlain Valley Fair took time Friday to recognize members of the armed forces.

Military Appreciation Day at the fair means all military members get in for free.

But some veterans organizations also used the day to remember the 13 service members lost in Afghanistan last week. At a remembrance ceremony in the Vermont Building, a table was set with 13 chairs -- one for each life lost. Military flags were laid out for each branch of service of those who died -- 11 Marines, one Navy, and one Army. Veterans laid roses at the place settings and held a moment of silent prayer.

“It’s important to us and to all of our veterans’ organizations that we honor these veterans. It’s important to us to remember our fallen. It’s important that we remember and that we never forget,” said Joe Gilmond, a VA outreach specialist.

There are 16 organizations at the fair for veterans and military families to make use of while they’re visiting.

