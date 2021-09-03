Advertisement

Champlain Valley Fair honors service members

By Elissa Borden
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 6:20 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ESSEX JUNCTION, Vt. (WCAX) - The Champlain Valley Fair took time Friday to recognize members of the armed forces.

Military Appreciation Day at the fair means all military members get in for free.

But some veterans organizations also used the day to remember the 13 service members lost in Afghanistan last week. At a remembrance ceremony in the Vermont Building, a table was set with 13 chairs -- one for each life lost. Military flags were laid out for each branch of service of those who died -- 11 Marines, one Navy, and one Army. Veterans laid roses at the place settings and held a moment of silent prayer.

“It’s important to us and to all of our veterans’ organizations that we honor these veterans. It’s important to us to remember our fallen. It’s important that we remember and that we never forget,” said Joe Gilmond, a VA outreach specialist.

There are 16 organizations at the fair for veterans and military families to make use of while they’re visiting.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Matthew Kaigle
Police search for Burlington man with violent criminal history
Marlon Taylor Jr.
Police search for suspect in theft from armored truck
Erika Seyfried.
Police: Westminster drowning ruled accidental
Canaan Memorial High School
One Vermont school district forgoes mandatory masks
Scott Kastner
Registered sex offender arrested following week on the run

Latest News

File photo
Vt. lawmakers dismayed by SCOTUS abortion ruling, vow to enshrine state protections
A chronic lack of construction workers is hitting the industry hard. So, a virtual statewide...
Will end of extended unemployment benefits ease labor shortage?
WALSH
Will end of extended unemployment benefits ease labor shortage?
allaire
Rutland mayor pushes for Afghan refugees
guard
Champlain Valley Fair honors service members