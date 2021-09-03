Advertisement

Construction on Essex Junction ‘Crescent Connector ' slated to begin by spring

(WCAX)
By Katharine Huntley
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 3:37 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
ESSEX JUNCTION, Vt. (WCAX) - Essex Junction’s decade-old plan to improve traffic troubles at the five corners intersection is now less than a year from getting underway.

The project is designed to divert traffic away from the busy intersection to allow for less time in the intersection for cars, pedestrians and bikes. The Crescent Connector is federally funded and construction is now slated to begin late next spring. IT will begin with replacing all railroad crossings to make those safer and easier to navigate, then the road will be constructed in the summer of 2023.

Crescent Connector
Crescent Connector(Photo provided)

“This is also going to be opening up a section of land that has been underdeveloped for many years, so we already have a proposal that will bring in hundreds of housing units along the Crescent Connector as well as storefront commercial opportunities,” said Essex Junction Village President Andrew Brown

If all goes as planned, the project is expected to cut down the wait time by an average of 30 seconds. The hope is it will draw more businesses to town by adding more parking too.

