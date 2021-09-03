Conversion of Berlin motel to housing delayed until 2022

BERLIN, Vt. (WCAX) - Barre’s Good Samaritan Haven is moving along with plans to convert a Berlin motel into emergency housing, but it won’t be ready until next year.

Twin City Motel is being converted into 35 new beds. The $1.1 million project will provide single, double, and triple units for the homeless. But a shortage of materials, labor, and other costs have pushed the project opening back until next summer.

Artist's rendering of the The Hub at Twin City in Berlin (Photo provided)

Officials say it will be a challenge to meet the needs this winter and they’ll have to lean on the state’s hotel voucher program.

“We’re beefing up our street outreach team to people. There are a lot of people outside now and we can do a lot to try to connect them to whatever support options do exist,” said Good Samaritan’s Rick DeAngelis. He says there’s space on the property to build more units if needed.

There are upwards of 250 Vermonters experiencing homelessness in Washington County.

