Dixieland Strollers bring smiles to fairgoers; Debut of indoor mini-golf

By Elissa Borden
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 6:08 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Lights on rides and the smell of fried food are just two staples of the Champlain Valley Fair, but there’s a distinct sound that comes along with it, too.

Elissa Borden met up with Dixieland Strollers, a group of musicians from Vermont and New Hampshire who wander around the fairgrounds and put smiles on faces, one note at a time.

INDOOR MINI-GOLF A FEATURED NEW ATTRACTION

The “ten best days of summer” are wrapping up Sunday, but there’s still lots of time to get out and have some fun, including a new offering -- indoor mini-golf

The course is a brand new addition to the fair and a new business in general.

Elissa Borden spoke with Peter Miller, the man behind the big idea.

