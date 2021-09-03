Advertisement

Garlic Town USA to stink up Bennington!

By WCAX News Team
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 8:03 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
BENNINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Bennington will be making quite the stink Saturday, with a festival to celebrate all things garlic.

Mikaela Lewis, event manager with the Southwestern Vermont Chamber of Commerce, says the area is known for their garlic, with farmers and producers favoring the herb.

Lewis says the Garlic and Herb festival started off as a small farmer’s market and has grown into a full blown celebration -- and there are a lot more types of garlic than you think!

“People come out to this and purchase their garlic to have for the rest of the year which is really great,” said Lewis. “All of our food vendors have different garlic things. You find garlic kettle corn. You have garlic fudge to try. There’s garlic with vodka if you want to sample that from Vermont distillers. If you can dream it up, we pretty much have it here.”

Matt Harrington is the executive director of the chamber. He says they’ve moved the event to help bring money into Bennington’s downtown.

“We’re encouraging people to explore Bennington, as well as we have our merchants doing sidewalk sales and we have restaurants to doing garlic-themed restaurant week and other garlic cocktails,” said Harrington. “And so really trying to get the whole town involved and so that’s why this year we’ve called it Garlic Town USA.”

You can buy tickets for kids and adults here to get all things garlic, but there are free activities happening outside the festival.

