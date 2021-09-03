Advertisement

Green Mountain Power sends crews to repair lines around New York City

By Rachel Mann
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 11:42 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
COLCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) -Crews from Green Mountain Power are making their way to the New York City area.

29 lineworkers and mechanics from across Vermont will be repairing damage caused by Hurricane Ida.

About 20,000 people there are without power.

“It’s like neighbors helping neighbors. When we need help, others come to help us here in Vermont to get the lights back on,” said Krisitn Kelly, a spokesperson for Green Mountain Power. “Now, we are so proud to be able to go assist to get the lights back on in the New York City area.”

The crews from Vermont will be meeting with New York’s Utility, Con Edison, in the morning to get their assignments.

