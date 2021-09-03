Advertisement

Keene woman says she's paralyzed after concert attack

By Associated Press
Sep. 3, 2021
GILFORD, N.H. (AP) - Police are investigating after a woman says she was knocked unconscious and became paralyzed from the waist down during a Pitbull concert in New Hampshire.

The woman, who is from Keene, said she was struck in the head by two adults on Aug. 29 after an argument about an alcoholic beverage at the Bank of NH Pavilion concert in Gilford. Doctors said she suffered blunt force trauma to the spinal cord, which resulted in the paralysis. She was being transferred to a Boston hospital for further evaluation and treatment.

Gilford Deputy Chief Kristian Kelley said Thursday that a suspect has been identified, but investigators are still looking for witnesses.

