Man now faces 1st-degree murder charge in NH hotel deaths

Theodore Luckey
Theodore Luckey(NH Attorney General's Office)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 10:48 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - A New Jersey man accused of killing two men at a New Hampshire hotel now faces a first-degree murder charge in one of the deaths.

Forty-two-year-old Theodore Luckey, of Asbury Park, New Jersey, was arrested last month and jailed on charges of second-degree murder and being a felon in possession of a deadly weapon. Police found two men dead at the Bedford hotel on Aug. 21. Autopsies showed that Nathan Cashman died from multiple chop wounds to the head, neck, and body. David Hanford of Seaside Heights, New Jersey, was strangled to death. The additional charge stems from Cashman’s death.

A defense attorney said he didn’t have a lot of information on the case and couldn’t comment further. 

