One Vt. school district forgoes mandatory masks

CANAAN, Vt. (WCAX) -Nearly every student in Vermont needs to bring their mask to school, but there is one district in the state that is not requiring it.

Essex North Supervisory Union Superintendent Karen Conroy says there were a number of factors that went into their decision, including parental input.

“I do think the conversations will continue with the board,” said Conroy. “I think that if we do see an outbreak where it spreads throughout our school and we have to go remote I definitely feel that it would have to be reassessed and would definitely need to be added to the other mitigation strategies that we do have.”

