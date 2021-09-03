Pets with Potential: Meet Bean & Peanut

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - This weeks Pets with potential are a pair of male rats named Bean and Peanut.

Bean and Peanut are two peas in a pod. They snuggle together, eat treats together, and explore together. Their brother bond is strong. This sweet pair of boys are looking for their forever home. If you’d like to learn more about this dynamic duo check out Chittenden County Humane Society’s website.

