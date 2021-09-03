Advertisement

Pets with Potential: Meet Bean & Peanut

This weeks Pets with potential are a pair of male rats named Bean and Peanut.
This weeks Pets with potential are a pair of male rats named Bean and Peanut.(Chittenden County Humane Society)
By Kayla Martin
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 2:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - This weeks Pets with potential are a pair of male rats named Bean and Peanut.

Bean and Peanut are two peas in a pod. They snuggle together, eat treats together, and explore together. Their brother bond is strong. This sweet pair of boys are looking for their forever home. If you’d like to learn more about this dynamic duo check out Chittenden County Humane Society’s website.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Matthew Kaigle
Police search for Burlington man with violent criminal history
Marlon Taylor Jr.
Police search for suspect in theft from armored truck
Scott Kastner
Registered sex offender arrested following week on the run
Canaan Memorial High School
One Vermont school district forgoes mandatory masks
Erika Seyfried.
Police: Westminster drowning ruled accidental

Latest News

Construction on Essex Junction ‘Crescent Connector ' slated to begin by spring
File
2 NY Assembly members test positive for COVID-19 following special session
Report: Vt. all-payer model reduced hospital stays, saved money
File photo
5 arrested in Claremont drug sweep