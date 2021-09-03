Advertisement

Plainfield wedding leads to major COVID outbreak

By WCAX News Team
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 5:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A wedding in Plainfield last month has led to a major COVID outbreak.

Vermont health officials say the couple said “I do” in Plainfield on August 21st with a reception at the Barre Elks Lodge. Now, officials say they’ve identified 55 cases associated with that wedding and reception. Some attended the event and others are contacts of people who did.

They’ve connected a secondary outbreak to it too. An additional eight cases at an at-home daycare in Plainfield bring the total cases to 63.

Since the wedding happened just under two weeks ago, officials say it’s possible more cases could still be tied back to it.

