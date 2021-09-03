Police: dog found with body of missing woman

WESTMINSTER, Vt. (WCAX) - The autopsy report is out after Erika Seyfried’s body was found in the Saxton’s River.

The Vermont Chief Medical Examiner’s Office determined that Seyfried drowned and called her death an accident.

The 36-year-old was reported missing after leaving the vacation home where she had been staying in Westminster.

Her body was found alongside her 7-month-old golden retriever Monday. The dog is presumed to have also drowned.

