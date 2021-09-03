Report: Vt. all-payer model reduced hospital stays, saved money

An evaluation of the first two years of a Vermont program set up to keep patients healthier while reducing costs saved money for Medicare patients and kept more people out of the hospital.

The report commissioned by the Centers for Medicaid and Medicare Services looked at the first two years of Medicare participation in Vermont in what is known as the all-payer model of health care.

The report found that in 2018 and 2019 the costs for Medicare patients in the system saved money from the previous year. It also found that in 2019 the system reduced hospital stays and the number of people being readmitted to the hospital within 30-days.

