Reports of child abuse on-track to hit pre-pandemic numbers

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - In Vermont, reports of child abuse dropped 22% for students remote learning.

Now that they are back in the classroom, reports have gone back up, according to the Vermont Department for Child and Family services also known as DCF. This shows what a major role school personnel play in reporting abuse.

Going forward, DCF Deputy Commissioner Aryka Radke said they have no intention to change the reporting process.

Reports from school personnel, including teachers, coaches, and custodial staff make up about 30% of reports of abuse. If students were to go back to remote learning, there would likely be another dip in cases.

There were only 15,722 reports of abuse last year, which is nearly 5,000 less than the pre-pandemic average from 2017-2020.

This year, they are on track to have about 20,000 reports, which Radke said is a sign some cases probably slipped through last year. While students were remote learning, they were relying on neighbors and other community members to pick up the signs of abuse.

“We did put out guidance for teachers and caregivers to give them additional tips and information on how to gather more information about children and their well being while they were isolated at home,” Radke said.

If students were to go back to remote learning, Radke says they would continue to issue additional guidance. She said they plan to keep their hotline as the primary way for people to report abuse.

The number for that hotline is 1-800-649-5285. Radke encourages people to call if they have even an inkling of suspicion a child is being abused.

She advises asking open ended questions is a good way to get to know what is going on in a child’s life.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.