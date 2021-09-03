Sen. Sanders to hold weekend town halls across Vermont

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. (WCAX) - Senator Bernie Sanders is making a trip across Vermont, holding five town meetings this weekend.

The goal is to share with Vermonters about the $3.5 trillion infrastructure bill and what it would do for Vermont.

Sanders is the chairman of the Senate Budget Committee.

He says if the bill passes, it will be the “most consequential piece of legislation for working people, the elderly, the children, the sick, and the poor since FDR and the New Deal of the 1930s.”

On Saturday, Sanders will be in Springfield at Comtu Cascade Park starting at 4 p.m.

On Sunday, Sanders will be in Newport at Gardner Memorial Park at noon and then will head to St. Johnsbury. There he’ll be at the welcome center on Depot Square at 5 p.m.

On Monday, he’ll be in Brattleboro on Park Place at noon and then travel to Middlebury. There he’ll be at the town green at 4 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.