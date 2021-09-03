Sununu evaluated at hospital for flu-like symptoms
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu is in the hospital, still feeling flu-like symptoms days after he tested negative for COVID-19 three times.
Sununu’s chief of staff, Jayne Millerick, said in a statement Friday that he is being evaluated by Portsmouth Hospital as a precautionary measure to determine the cause of the flu-like symptoms he has been experiencing this week. She said more information will be shared as it becomes available.
Sununu said Wednesday he tested negative for COVID-19, hours after his office said he wasn’t feeling well, postponed an Executive Council meeting, and began isolating. Sununu is fully vaccinated against the virus.
