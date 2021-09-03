Advertisement

Sununu evaluated at hospital for flu-like symptoms

Gov. Chris Sununu/File
Gov. Chris Sununu/File
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 12:05 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu is in the hospital, still feeling flu-like symptoms days after he tested negative for COVID-19 three times.

Sununu’s chief of staff, Jayne Millerick, said in a statement Friday that he is being evaluated by Portsmouth Hospital as a precautionary measure to determine the cause of the flu-like symptoms he has been experiencing this week. She said more information will be shared as it becomes available.

Sununu said Wednesday he tested negative for COVID-19, hours after his office said he wasn’t feeling well, postponed an Executive Council meeting, and began isolating. Sununu is fully vaccinated against the virus.

Related Stories:

Sununu tests negative for COVID-19

Sununu visits Kentucky to learn about COVID surge

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Matthew Kaigle
Police search for Burlington man with violent criminal history
Marlon Taylor Jr.
Police search for suspect in theft from armored truck
Scott Kastner
Registered sex offender arrested following week on the run
Canaan Memorial High School
One Vermont school district forgoes mandatory masks
Erika Seyfried.
Police: Westminster drowning ruled accidental

Latest News

Keene woman says she’s paralyzed after concert attack
Theodore Luckey
Man now faces 1st-degree murder charge in NH hotel deaths
2 tractor-trailers collide in Bethlehem
Canaan Memorial High School
One Vermont school district forgoes mandatory masks