UVM downs LIU in double overtime

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The UVM women’s soccer team continued its flair for the dramatic, getting a double overtime goal from Alexa Mihale to down LIU 2-1 Thursday evening at Virtue Field. With the win, the Cats move to 3-1 on the season.

Vermont jumped in front on a fourth minute tally by CVU alumna Natalie Durieux, only to see the lead slip away in a late second half melee in front of net.

Tasked with their second overtime game in a week, the Cats turned to the hero from their last win. Bailey Ayer floated a ball into the box for Alexa Mihale, who pushed it past the keeper into the bottom left corner to seal the 2-1 win for UVM in double OT.

“Really happy with the team overall,” Mihale said in her postmatch excitement. “We pushed so hard those final minutes in both ovetimes. I mean it was overall such a team effort. The ball came in and I was just like, ‘Get the ball behind that net.’ Honestly that’s all I could think about is to waht at it! It’s an overwhelming feeling for sure.”

The win continued the Cats’ hot offensive start to the season: the Cats already tallied four goals in a game for the first time in more than a decade and have followed it up with multiple goals in all but one of their four contests.

“I think nine goals in our first group of games here, which has been great for us,” said head coach Kristi Huizenga after the game. “We’ve been playing a more aggressive style and so it’s always kind of like you never know what you’re going to get once you start playing opponents. And with a short game schedule last year, we were kind of playing the same way, but it’s been nice that it’s actually been paying off.”

Vermont returns to action Wednesday afternoon at Quinnipiac.

