Vt. lawmakers dismayed by SCOTUS abortion ruling, vow to enshrine state protections

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - As a conservative majority on the U.S Supreme Court this week declined to take up a highly restrictive new abortion ban in Texas, Vermont is taking the opposite track, looking to cement the right to abortion into the state constitution.

The high court’s decision not to intervene in The Texas case is a direct affront to the 1973 landmark Roe v. Wade decision that protects a woman’s liberty to choose to have an abortion under the constitution. The Texas ban prohibits abortions once medical professionals can detect cardiac activity, usually around six weeks, and before most women even know they’re pregnant.

“This is simply saying states that want to restrict abortions now have perhaps greater latitude, significantly greater latitude, to do so than they did under Roe v. Wade,” said Peter Teachout, with the Vermont Law School.

Abortion rights supporters and Vermont lawmakers say they’re deeply concerned. Vermont House Speaker Jill Krowinski, D-Burlington, worked for Planned Parenthood of New England for eight years and says the law prevents womens’ ability to make their own health care decisions. “There are no exceptions in this bill for rape or incest -- that is unacceptable. There are many, many public health consequences that will come out of this harmful bill in Texas,” she said.

Others worry that there are many that could be disproportionately affected. “Poorer folks, people that are experiencing poverty, people that are experiencing homelessness, and Black and brown folks and indigenous people -- they are not going to be able to access an abortion,” said Brenda Siegel, a policy advocate.

With more than a dozen other states pushing similar abortion restrictions, Vermont is among a handful of states enshrining reproductive rights in the state constitution. Proposition five passed the Vermont Senate last year and Krowinski says the House will take it up immediately in January. The constitutional amendment would recognize reproductive choice as a fundamental right and would prohibit public entities from interfering with or restricting the right of people to terminate a pregnancy. “We will pass it this session, no question,” she said. Once approved by the Legislature, it would then go to Vermont voters in the 2022 mid-term elections.

Meanwhile, the U.S. House is looking to pass the Women’s Health care Protection Act. But without filibuster reform, Congressman Peter Welch says its future in the Senate remains unclear. “It’s another reason I strongly believe it’s time to end the filibuster,” he said.

Planned Parenthood and other organizations held a rally in solidarity with Texas at City Hall Park in Burlington Friday night.

