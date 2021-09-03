BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Temperatures will be warming up just a bit as we head into the Labor Day weekend. Clouds will clear out Friday night, allowing some sunshine to return for the start of Saturday. Plan on mostly sunny skies through the afternoon with high temperatures reaching the low to mid 70s. Saturday is shaping up to be the best weather day of the weekend.

It’s not all bad news for Sunday and Monday. Clouds will thicken up on Sunday, but rain showers should hold off until mid to late afternoon, leaving most of the day dry. Plan on scattered showers for Sunday evening and into Sunday night, with high temperatures back in the mid 70s. Labor Day is looking mainly dry as well. Skies will be partly sunny with a chance of another shower or two, mostly in the afternoon. Monday highs will remain in the mid 70s.

Temperatures will remain a few degrees below normal through the rest of next week. We’ll see some sunshine on Tuesday, but back to unsettled weather with scattered showers for Wednesday and into Thursday. It will dry out again for the end of the week with partly sunny skies heading into next weekend. Highs through most of next week will be in the low to mid 70s.

Have a great Labor Day weekend!

