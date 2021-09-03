BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Today is looking pretty nice, with morning clouds giving way to partly sunny skies. A few light showers are possible, especially in the Northeast Kingdom, but that’s about it. Temperatures will remain fall-like, with highs in the mid to upper 60s. Tonight will be chilly, with lows in the 40s to low 50s. Saturday will be the best day of the Labor Day Weekend, with mostly sunny skies and highs in the 70s.

A frontal system will move in Sunday, unfortunately. The morning, however, is now looking dry. Some showers will catch up to us by afternoon. Some sunshine is expected Labor Day, but there’s also the chance for showers and maybe a thunderstorm. Tuesday will be fair, then additional showers are expected Wednesday into Thursday.

